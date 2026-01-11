The Minister for Foreign Affairs and the Diaspora, Mr. Barry Faure, received the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Seychelles, H.E. Mr. Artem Khozin, at Maison Quéau de Quinssy on Friday, 9 January 2026, to discuss the Second Ministerial Conference of the Russia–Africa Partnership Forum, which Minister Faure attended in December 2025 in Cairo, Arab Republic of Egypt.

During the Conference, Minister Faure held bilateral talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, H.E. Mr. Sergei Lavrov. The discussions reaffirmed the commitment of both sides to continue strengthening economic and technical cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

The meeting further addressed aspects of bilateral cooperation. Ambassador Khozin noted that two Russian vessels are expected to berth at Port Victoria later this month, reflecting ongoing engagement between Seychelles and the Russian Federation.

The two sides also exchanged views on areas where Seychelles could benefit from Russian expertise, including clean energy, as well as on enhancing cooperation within multilateral fora.