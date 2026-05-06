RS South Africa (https://za.RS-online.com), a trading brand of RS Group plc (LSE: RS1), a global provider of product and service solutions for industrial customers, is proud to recognise the achievement of Sharps Electrical, our authorised reseller in Botswana, whose work continues to enable sustainable and reliable power solutions for some of the country’s most iconic luxury safari destinations.

Sharps Electrical (https://SharpsElectrical.co.bw) has successfully delivered electrical infrastructure for landmark projects in the Okavango Delta, including Xigera Safari Lodge, Atzaró Okavango Camp, and most recently, Elela Camp. Each of these projects represents a significant technical and environmental achievement, requiring solutions that balance operational reliability with careful preservation of one of the world’s most ecologically sensitive regions.

Working in the Okavango Delta demands more than technical capability. Projects must be executed with minimal environmental impact while meeting the exacting standards of world‑class hospitality. Sharps Electrical’s strong local presence and deep understanding of these conditions have been central to delivering power systems that are resilient, efficient, and aligned with sustainability objectives.

Reflecting on the nature of this work, José Xavier, Chief Operating Officer at Sharps Electrical, said, “Delivering projects in the Okavango Delta goes far beyond electrical infrastructure. It is fundamentally about trust, consistency, and respect for the environment. Having a reliable supply relationship is critical in such remote and sensitive locations, and RS has consistently supported us with dependable products and service that allow us to deliver to the highest standard.”

As a preferred supplier, RS plays a key role in enabling this approach by providing access to high‑quality electrical products that support durable, energy‑efficient, and responsibly engineered installations. This capability allows Sharps Electrical to plan with confidence and maintain continuity across complex projects in remote locations.

“What Sharps Electrical has achieved in Botswana clearly demonstrates what is possible when strong local capability is reinforced by a dependable global supply network,” said Viv Muthan, Head of Export Sales and Operations at RS South Africa. “At RS, we create high quality experiences for our African customers by complementing the local expertise of in‑country partners with reliable, sustainably designed technologies, such as our Better World product range, backed by the RS platform.”

RS South Africa’s collaboration with Sharps Electrical reinforces a shared commitment to Make Amazing Happen for our customers. By supporting infrastructure that reduces operational risk and enables responsible energy use, the partnership helps preserve the integrity of the Okavango Delta while ensuring uninterrupted power for critical lodge operations.

Together, RS and Sharps Electrical are helping to deliver power solutions that quietly underpin exceptional guest experiences, where luxury coexists with conservation. These projects stand as a testament to what can be achieved when strong local expertise is supported by a trusted global partner with aligned values.

RS is proud to support Sharps Electrical as they continue to deliver resilient power solutions across Botswana, helping ensure that some of the country’s most iconic destinations remain reliably powered by RS for the long term.

PR contact details:

PR Contact Person - RS South Africa:

Princess Tlou

Communications&Content Specialist

RS South Africa

Princess.Tlou@rsgroup.com

+27 11 691 9366

Media Contact Person – NGAGE Agency:

Thobile Ndlovu

Senior PR Account Executive

thobile@ngage.co.za

+27 11 867 7763

Further information is available via these links:

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RS South Africa: https://za.RS-online.com

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RS Group plc: https://www.RSGroup.com

About RS:

RS is a global product and service solutions provider for industrial customers, enabling them to operate efficiently and sustainably.

We operate in 36 markets, stock over 800,000 industrial and specialist products and list an additional five million relevant for our industrial customers, sourced from over 2,500 suppliers. This extensive range supports our customers across the industrial lifecycle of designing, building, and maintaining equipment and operations.

We enhance their experience through a tailored service model, leveraging our efficient physical, digital and process infrastructure sustainably. We combine a technically led and digitally enabled approach with an exceptional team of experts; ultimately, it’s our people that make the difference.

Our purpose, making amazing happen for a better world, reflects our focus on delivering results for people planet and profit.

RS Group plc is listed on the London Stock Exchange with stock ticker RS1 and in the year ended 31 March 2024 reported revenue of £2,942 million.

For more information, please visit: www.RSonline.co.za