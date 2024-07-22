Over the past months, the South Sudan Red Cross has trained more than 70 dedicated individuals as community health workers in Wau State, nestled within the rugged landscapes of Western Bahr el Ghazal region.

As part of the Resilient and Empowered African Community Health (REACH) initiative, these local heroes have become a lifeline for their communities, offering essential health services right at their doorsteps. Equipped not only with medical knowledge but also with empathy and dedication, they are bridging the gap in healthcare access that has long plagued the region.

In villages where healthcare once seemed distant, these community health workers have become trusted figures. They administer vaccinations, provide maternal care, and educate families on hygiene practices that safeguard against disease. Beyond these vital services, they play a crucial role in identifying complex cases that require specialized attention, promptly referring them to nearby health centres for further treatment.

One such hero is Adut, a young mother turned community health worker. For years, Adut witnessed firsthand the struggles of her community — lack of access to basic healthcare services, preventable illnesses claiming lives, and the daunting challenge of reaching distant health centres.

"I joined the programme because I saw too many children suffering from preventable diseases," she says with a warm smile. "Now, I can help them get the care they need."

Adut's dedication goes beyond her daily responsibilities. She has become a source of knowledge in her village, empowering families with the information and tools they need to lead healthier lives. Her journey is not just about providing medical care but also about fostering resilience and strengthening community bonds, ensuring that healthcare becomes a sustainable part of everyday life in Wau State.

"As a mother myself, I understand the worries and challenges families face. Being able to ease those worries, even a little, is what keeps me going every day."

The REACH initiative, supported by the South Sudan Red Cross, IFRC and Africa CDC aims to empower local communities by training and equipping community health workers like Adut.

Through comprehensive training, ongoing support, and access to essential resources, the programme enables these individuals to deliver critical healthcare services directly to their neighbours, overcoming barriers of distance and infrastructure.