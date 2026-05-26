The Republic of Congo is set to reinforce its position as one of Africa’s fastest-growing gas exporters at African Energy Week (AEW) 2026, with newly-appointed Hydrocarbons Minister Stev Simplice Onanga confirmed to speak at the event in Cape Town. His participation comes as Congo advances a broad investment drive centered on LNG expansion, upstream development and accelerated deal-making across its offshore sector.

Recently appointed to lead the Ministry of Hydrocarbons, Minister Onanga has already signaled a strong focus on fast-tracking projects, strengthening local content participation and positioning the Republic of Congo as a competitive regional gas hub. His agenda aligns with a period of rapid transformation in the country’s hydrocarbons sector, driven by major offshore gas developments and renewed investor momentum.

At the center of this growth is Eni’s Congo LNG project, which entered a major new phase in early 2026 with the launch of exports from the Nguya FLNG facility offshore Pointe-Noire. The startup of the second floating LNG unit has increased Congo’s liquefaction capacity to approximately 3 million tons per year, building on the earlier Tango FLNG development and reinforcing the country’s emergence as a strategic LNG exporter to international markets. Drawing gas from the offshore Nené and Litchendjili fields in the Marine XII permit, the project has become one of Africa’s most significant recent gas monetization successes and a cornerstone of Congo’s broader diversification strategy.

Momentum is also building across the country’s upstream sector. TotalEnergies continues to expand its offshore footprint through exploration activity tied to the Nzombo permit, while Perenco is advancing redevelopment work at the Kombi-Likalala-Libondo II field to sustain production and improve gas recovery. Alongside these developments, Congo has been advancing regulatory reforms aimed at attracting new capital into both oil and gas projects, including efforts to strengthen the legal framework for gas development and support future licensing activity.

As global demand for diversified gas supply continues to rise, Congo is increasingly positioning natural gas not only as an export driver, but also as a catalyst for domestic industrialization, power generation and long-term economic growth. The country’s expanding FLNG infrastructure, combined with its established offshore production base and strategic Atlantic coastline, has elevated its profile within Africa’s evolving LNG landscape and strengthened its role in supporting energy security for both regional and international markets.

“Africa is entering a new era of gas development, and the Republic of Congo is emerging as one of the continent’s most important LNG and offshore growth stories,” said NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber. “With major FLNG expansion, upstream investment and a renewed focus on local content and deal execution, Congo is demonstrating how African producers can leverage gas resources to drive industrial growth, energy security and long-term economic value.”