The 30th session of the Vendredis de Carrefour returns to the Republic of Congo from December 4-5, tackling key topics under the theme Local Content and the Domestic Market: What to do, how to do it, with whom to do it, alone or together. Organized by Think Tank Carrefour under the patronage of Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua, Minister of Hydrocarbons of the Republic of Congo, the event offers a platform for companies to formulate strategies for enhancing local content across the growing oil, gas and renewable energy sectors, with the goal of identifying concrete solutions to boost local production, reduce dependence on imports and stimulate job creation.

An African Energy Chamber (AEC) delegation – led by Executive Chairman NJ Ayuk – has joined the event to contribute to discussions on oil, gas and the impact of domestic markets. Recognizing the role the event plays in fostering greater collaboration across the industry, the AEC’s participation reflects its commitment to alleviating energy poverty in Africa. The 30th session of the Vendredis de Carrefour offers a unique opportunity for the industry to connect and address key challenges to development.

The 30th session of the Vendredis de Carrefour comes at a key moment for the Republic of Congo, as the country advances oil and gas development in pursuit of accelerated economic growth. A cornerstone of the country’s energy strategy is the natural gas sector, with ongoing projects offering the promise of job opportunities, local contracts and enhanced fuel supply. Major projects include the Eni-led Congo LNG, which began production in December 2023. The project is nearing completion for its second phase, with the Nguya FLNG unit departing Shanghai for the Marine XII offshore concession in August 2025. With a capacity of 2.4 million tons per annum (mtpa), the addition of this new vessel will increase production capacity at the project to 3 mtpa.

China’s Wing Wah is also advancing the development of the Bango Kayo project. The multi-phase development aims to produce LNG, LPG, butane and propane, primarily targeting the domestic market. The project alone is anticipated to create between 3,000 and 3,300 jobs while creating additional social benefits such as excess power and treated water for nearby communities. Wing Wah recently signed a $23 billion hydrocarbon deal for the integrated development of the Bango Kayo, Holmoni and Cayo permit, signaling its commitment to unlocking greater value from the project.

Downstream, the Republic of Congo continues to drive projects forward with the goal of strengthening fuel security and reducing refined product imports. Key developments include the Fouta Refinery, situated near Pointe-Noire and on track for first production in 2025. The project will produce 2.5 mtpa of refined products, significantly reducing the nations reliance on imports. The project complements ongoing modernization activities at the CORAF Refinery. Both projects are at the center of the Republic of Congo’s energy strategy. The country is also developing a pipeline connecting Pointe-Noire’s western port to Brazzaville. Undertaken in collaboration with international partners, the project will enhance fuel transport efficiency, thereby strengthening domestic energy security and supporting regional integration.

Stepping into this picture, the upcoming 30th session of the Vendredis de Carrefour stands at the intersection of the Republic of Congo’s energy projects and its local content aspirations. Offering a rich program spanning two days, the event will cover a variety of topics, from upstream oil and gas development to the energy transition to human capital development and financing. By uniting international and regional stakeholders, the event will lay the foundation for a national strategy to develop local content.

“Integrating local content within the Republic of Congo’s energy strategy is key. This is why I am attending the 30th session of the Vendredis de Carrefour. As the country continues to advance large-scale projects, it becomes imperative to prioritize domestic markets, job creation and unlocking tangible opportunities for the people,” stated Ayuk.