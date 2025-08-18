Ahead of the all-important African Peering and Interconnected Forum taking place in Lagos, Nigeria this week, TelCables Nigeria (www.TelCables.ng), the West African subsidiary of international digital services and solutions provider, Angola Cables says that Remote Peering is a powerful tool that can rapidly advance and improve digital connectivity across West Africa.

Speaking on the eve of the event, Israel Ogboi, Pre-Sales Engineer for TelCables Nigeria said that effective peering partnerships are helping to drive down the cost of digital connectivity and opening up new avenues and opportunities to grow and prosper in the global digital economy.

“As Africa’s digital economy continues to expand, the demand for fast, reliable, and affordable access to online services and content has never been greater. Through our extensive backbone infrastructure and our extensive remote peering partnership options, TelCables has been providing businesses, content providers, and service operators with low-latency connectivity to multiple IXPs across Africa and globally, allowing operators to bypass costly international transit routes, reduce latency, and improve their services to customers,” noted Ogboi.

Ogboi said that in addition, the Network as a Service (NaaS) option offered to customers is giving African consumers and enterprises quicker, more seamless access to the digital services - from streaming platforms and cloud applications to e-commerce and financial services – all of which are essential to powering economic growth across the continent.

The AfPIF 2025 event, currently regarded as one of Africa’s most influential gatherings for Internet service providers, data center operators, content delivery networks, and regional carriers, will provide a platform for industry leaders to explore strategies for building resilient internet infrastructure, expanding regional interconnectivity and improving access to content across the continent.

As a key participant, TelCables will be engaging in important discussions concerning future connectivity options for business and enterprises and share more information about the company’s role – and success it has achieved to date in strengthening Africa’s digital ecosystem.

“AfPIF provides us with an excellent opportunity to engage with peers, partners, and stakeholders who are collectively shaping Africa’s digital future,” says Ogboi. “Our solutions, powered by the Angola Cables’ global network, are transforming how businesses connect, scale, and thrive in the West African digital economy today.”

About TelCables Nigeria&West Africa:

TelCables West Africa is powered by the Angola Cables network, a multinational telecommunications company operating in the wholesale market.

The company operates connectivity, IT solutions and services as well as international data circuit capacity and IP Transit via submarine cables.

As the most connected network operator in Africa, we provide secure, low-latency direct routings from West Africa to the USA and South America and from West Africa to London.

With our presence across a number of Nigerian IP hubs from Lekki, WACS CLS, Medallion DC, Rack Centre and others, and connections across Africa via the Djoliba network, we can connect you business to the world.

For more information, visit the website: www.TelCables.ng