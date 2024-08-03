Republic of Turkey, Ministry of Foreign Affairs


H.E. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, will pay a visit to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia on 3 August 2024.

Minister Fidan will meet with H.E. Taye Atske Selassie, Minister of Foreign Affairs, and will be received by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed Ali.

