Radisson Hotel Group (www.RadissonHotels.com) has reached a significant milestone in Africa, with more than 100 hotels across the continent in operation and under development. Radisson Blu continues to anchor the legacy footprint. At the same time, the Radisson brand is the fastest riser, supported by a strong conversion engine and a concrete pipeline that continues to translate into openings. Building on this momentum, the Group has signed over 15 new hotels and roughly 2,500 rooms in the last 12 months, including new market entries in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zimbabwe.

Over the past five years, Radisson and Radisson Blu have ranked among the most signed brands in Africa, with one of the highest shares of cumulative openings. The last 12 months set a new benchmark with more than 2,500 rooms signed and multiple market entries. Priority growth markets remain Morocco, South Africa, and Nigeria, where the Group is deepening its presence and widening its brand distribution.

Ramsay Rankoussi, Regional Chief Development Officer, Radisson Hotel Group, commented: “We’ve crossed the 100-hotel mark in Africa by staying true to our plan, focusing on where we can lead, moving fast on quality conversions, and partnering with owners who share our ambition. The next phase is about depth in Morocco and Nigeria, a smarter footprint in South Africa, and a stronger resort offering that matches where travelers want to go. Our pipeline is built to open, not just to announce. That is why our conversion share is high, our time to market is short, and our brands are gaining ground in the cities and resort destinations that matter most.”

Nigeria shows the model’s resilience. The Group now holds a strong position in the country with 13 hotels in operation and pipeline, while Abuja is carrying a significant active pipeline with three hotels totaling 458 keys.

South Africa is being reshaped with priorities in Cape Town, targeted growth in secondary cities such as Durban and Pretoria, and a sharper focus on leisure corridors that include Kruger National Park, Sun City, and the Garden Route. The Group plans to enter Zanzibar and is considering lodge, safari, and affiliation opportunities across Namibia, Botswana, and Zambia to meet the rising demand for nature-led experiences.

Conversions remain a core lever for scale and speed. In the last five years, more than 15 hotels, equal to almost 3,000 rooms, joined the portfolio through conversion. This helped the Group lead openings across the continent while keeping brand standards high and owners in mind.

Recent signings show the extensiveness of this strategy, with a balanced pipeline of city hotels, resort destinations, and quick-to-market conversions. These signings span the Democratic Republic of Congo, Nigeria, Zimbabwe, and Morocco, including Radisson Blu Kinshasa and three Radisson hotels in Lubumbashi, Radisson Harare, Park Inn Victoria Falls, Radisson Collection Lagos Atlantic, as well as new additions in Casablanca with Radisson Blu Resort&Conference Center Bouskoura, a first Radisson brand hotel in Rabat, and further expansion in Marrakech. Key signings include:

Democratic Republic of the Congo

Radisson Blu Hotel, Kinshasa

Upper-upscale flagship in Gombe

Opening late 2026. Set on Boulevard Colonel Tshatshi in the Gombe district, the hotel will offer 110 keys, including suites and a Presidential Suite. Guests can choose from a lobby bar, an all-day dining restaurant, and a pool bar. Wellness includes a gym, massage rooms, and an outdoor pool with a terrace. Meetings and events feature a modern event hall with a pre-function area. The address is well connected, 32 kilometers from N’djili International Airport, 10 kilometers from N’Dolo Airport, and 6 kilometers from Gare Centrale.

Radisson Hotel Lubumbashi

Panoramic city stay in the DRC’s second city

Opening mid-2027. Located on Revolution Road Avenue, the hotel will feature 97 keys, including junior suites and a Presidential Suite. Dining spans a lobby bar, an all-day dining venue, and a rooftop bar and grill with city views. Three flexible meeting rooms and a pre-function area support business and social events. Facilities include a gym and a swimming pool. The location sits near Kipopo Lake, Lubumbashi Golf Club, and La Plage, and is 12 kilometers from Luano International Airport.

Radisson Blu Apartments Lubumbashi

Upscale apartment living in Lubumbashi’s prestigious Quartier Golf

Targeted for 2030. A 160-room property located in Quartier Golf, one of Lubumbashi’s most upscale residential districts, near Kipopo Lake and surrounded by luxury homes and key landmarks including Lubumbashi Golf and La Plage. Planned amenities include a specialty restaurant and bar, a pool bar, and a gym, offering a premium stay experience for extended-stay and leisure travelers.

Radisson Airport Hotel Lubumbashi

A strategically located airport hotel designed for ease and connectivity

Set to open in 2028, this 105-room property will be located just 6 kilometers from Luano International Airport, around a 10-minute drive, making it well positioned for business travelers, transit guests, and airline crews. Planned facilities include a restaurant, lobby bar, pool bar, meeting rooms, and a swimming pool, combining practicality with a welcoming hospitality experience close to the airport.

Egypt

Radisson Resort Ain Sokhna Groove

A large-scale Red Sea resort in one of Egypt’s growing leisure destinations

Planned for 2029, Radisson Resort Ain Sokhna Groove will offer 469 rooms, including 50 family rooms, as part of The Groove Ain Sokhna mixed-use development. Located along the Red Sea coast, around 30 kilometers south of Ain Sokhna and approximately 150 kilometers from Cairo, the resort is expected to feature private beach access, a spa, gym and fitness center, several restaurants, plus a ballroom and meeting rooms, catering to both holidaymakers and events demand.

Radisson Serviced Apartments COY Sheikh Zayed City

Flexible extended-stay accommodation in a fast-growing hub of Greater Cairo

Expected to open in 2030, this 120-key serviced apartments property, including six one-bedroom units, will form part of the COY development in Sheikh Zayed City. With a location just 13 kilometers from Sphinx International Airport and 14 kilometers from the Great Pyramids of Giza, the development sits close to major commercial, leisure, education, and healthcare destinations. Planned amenities include a coffee lounge, bar, kiosk, and meeting and event space integrated into the wider co-working environment.

Morocco

Radisson Blu Hotel&Conference Center, Casablanc a Bouskoura

Conference-ready address beside Palm Golf

A 119-key hotel with eight suites, a rooftop restaurant, and a dedicated conference center. Event facilities include two boardrooms, while a spa and a large outdoor pool cater to leisure travelers. The hotel is located 20 kilometers from Mohammed V International Airport and next to Palm Golf Palmeraie Country Club.

Radisson Hotel&Apartments Rabat Technopolis

Dual-component hub in the capital’s innovation park

A two-building project in Technopolis, 25 minutes from central Rabat. The hotel will offer 140 rooms, four dining venues, a pool, and a meeting and events space. The adjacent serviced apartment building adds 56 units. Technopolis connects businesses with leading education and research centers, creating a strong base for corporate demand.

Radisson Blu Resort Marrakech Ben Akil

Low-rise bungalows with views of Atlas Mountains

Opening early 2028. A 17-hectare estate featuring 80 bungalow-style accommodations, each with an outdoor terrace. Larger typologies include private pools. The resort sits beside Royal Golf Marrakech and is a 15-minute drive from the city center.

Nigeria

Radisson Hotel Aba

A new internationally branded hospitality destination for Aba

Targeted for 2031, Radisson Hotel Aba will introduce 120 rooms, including six junior suites, in a prime riverside location along the Aba River near key transport corridors. The hotel will become the first Radisson-branded property in Aba and the Group’s third branded hotel in Nigeria. Plans for the hotel include a gym, swimming pool, and several meeting rooms, serving both business and local demand. Sam Mbakwe International Airport in Owerri is approximately 56 kilometers away, or a 1 hour and 10 minute drive.

Radisson Hotel&Conference Center Yenagoa

A conference-focused hotel in the heart of an emerging Nigerian business center

Scheduled for 2027, the property will feature 196 rooms, including 16 junior suites, four executive suites, and two Presidential Suites, in Yenagoa, a city that is steadily strengthening its role as an administrative and commercial hub in southern Nigeria. Located near government institutions, business districts, and Bayelsa International Airport, approximately 33 kilometers or 40 minutes away, the hotel is set to benefit from the area’s ongoing infrastructure and hospitality growth while meeting rising demand for accommodation, meetings, and large-scale events.

Radisson Collection Hotel, Lagos Atlantic

Refined lifestyle luxury on the oceanfront of Lagos’ leading business district

Targeted for 2029, Radisson Collection Hotel, Lagos Atlantic will feature 107 rooms, including 16 executive suites and one Presidential Suite, on a prime oceanfront site on Victoria Island. As Lagos’ main financial and commercial district, Victoria Island is home to multinational companies, corporate headquarters, embassies, and strong year-round business activity. Located approximately 33 kilometers from Murtala Muhammed International Airport, around a 45-minute drive, the hotel will mark the second Radisson Collection property in Lagos.

South Africa

Radisson Serviced Apartments Umhlanga

A modern serviced apartment offering in the heart of Umhlanga’s business district

Planned for 2029, Radisson Serviced Apartments Umhlanga will introduce 155 rooms in a newly built development within Umhlanga Ridge, one of the area’s most established commercial and lifestyle hubs. The property will be within walking distance of Gateway Theatre of Shopping and close to major office precincts, including Umhlanga Ridge Business Park, La Lucia Office Park, and Glass House Office Park. Comprising studios and apartments, the project is designed to meet growing demand for high-quality extended-stay accommodation in the district.

Zimbabwe

New market entry

Radisson Serviced Apartments, Harare

Prime Borrowdale address for extended stays

Targeted for end-2028. A 147-key serviced apartments project within a master development near Maxwell Road in Borrowdale. The neighborhood is known for luxury residences, upscale shopping at Sam Levy’s Village, and entertainment at Borrowdale Racecourse. Planned amenities include a café and bar, a gym with sauna, and a pool with a deck. Set to be the only internationally branded hotel apartment offering in the area.

Park Inn by Radisson Victoria Falls Resort

A resort destination near one of the world’s most iconic natural landmarks

Expected to open in 2029, Park Inn by Radisson Victoria Falls Resort will offer 150 rooms, including five suites, in a setting overlooking Zambezi National Park. Located just 5 kilometers from Victoria Falls, around a 10-minute drive, the resort will be ideally positioned near one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, a destination that attracts more than 350,000 international visitors each year. With year-round waterfall views, adventure tourism, and access to safari experiences in the surrounding national parks, the property will cater to both leisure travelers and tour groups. Victoria Falls Airport is located approximately 22 kilometers, or a 23-minute drive, away.

Leading with the most diverse footprint across the continent, with presence in more than 30 African countries, Radisson Hotel Group blends depth in focus markets with selective entry into new destinations each year.

Media Contact:

Caroline Jonsson

Area Manager

Corporate PR, MEA, MED&SEAP

caroline.jonsson@radissonhotels.com

Business Development Contact:

Ramsay Rankoussi

Regional Chief Development Officer

Radisson Hotel Group

ramsay.rankoussi@radissonhotels.com

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About Radisson Hotel Group:

Radisson Hotel Group is a rapidly expanding international hotel group, operating in EMEA and APAC with more than 1,600 hotels in operation and under development in +100 countries. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson brand portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art’otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn&Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson — brought together under one commercial umbrella brand, Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards (https://apo-opa.co/3PGkX5D) unting more than 27 million members. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings (https://apo-opa.co/4bYVSuk) provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional, and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely Carbon Compensated.

At Radisson Hotel Group, we care for people, communities, and planet (https://apo-opa.co/4m4d0Dq) and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as carbon-compensated Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

For more information, visit our corporate website (https://apo-opa.co/3Of09lj)