Radisson Hotel Group (https://www.RadissonHotels.com) is expanding its presence in Morocco with the opening of Radisson Blu Residences, Saidia, its eighth hotel in the country. Nestled in the heart of one of the most popular seaside destinations in northern Morocco, the new hotel bolsters the Group’s portfolio to three hotels in Saidia.

The hotel comprises 13 contemporary units made up of suites, studios, and apartments with breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea and the region’s renowned landscapes. Fully equipped with modern appliances and amenities, expansive living areas and kitchens, the residences provide unparalleled comfort whether traveling alone or with a family.

Guests can enjoy the two large pools to cool off from the sun, take a stroll along the pristine beach known as the “Blue Pearl” for its crystal blue waters, or explore the beautiful Mediterranean flora. For the ultimate relaxation, guests have access to the spa and traditional Moroccan hammam at the adjacent Radisson Blu Resort, Saidia Beach for an authentic Moroccan experience.

Boasting two “à la carte” restaurants, Le Perle Bleue, with live show kitchens from breakfast to dinner and La Table, serving exquisite dishes for the most discerning palates with creative menus featuring a fusion of international and Mediterranean flavors, with fresh and locally sourced fish and produce. From Moroccan mint tea in the afternoon to cocktails and tapas in the evening accompanied by live music, Bar Azure will keep you entertained, while Afternoon Tea Lounge offers an ideal haven for those seeking a serene atmosphere. Offering infinite views of the Mediterranean Sea is the Wet Bar, located along the poolside.

For sports enthusiasts, Radisson Blu Residences Saidia offers a selection of sports and leisure activities for adults and children, along with entertainment programs such as parties, live music, and golf sessions at the nearby golf course. Close proximity to the residences is the Aquaparks Alpamare Saidia water park for children and adults and the Marina where a range of water activities awaits.

"We are delighted to open the doors to our eighth hotel in Morocco and continue our steady growth in the country which remains one of our key focus markets in Africa. Radisson Blu Residences Saidia perfectly complements our two existing Radisson Blu resorts in Saidia, and provided the ideal accommodation for travelers such as long stay guests and families seeking additional space and facilities ," says Tim Cordon, Chief Operating Officer, Middle East&Africa at Radisson Hotel Group.

"Radisson Blu Residences Saidia offers an exceptional experience, combining comfort and our renowned Yes I Can! service. We remain committed to offering high quality stays that allow our guests to create memorable moments in the 'Blue Pearl' of Morocco," concludes Karim Sayegh, Cluster General Manager of Radisson Blu Resort Saidia Beach, Radisson Blu Resort Saïdia, Radisson Blu Residences Saïdia.

