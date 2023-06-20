Radisson Hotel Group (www.RadissonHotels.com) announces the signing of Radisson Collection Resort, Marsa Alam Port Phoenice in Egypt. This signing debuts Radisson Hotel Group’s third brand in Egypt, Radisson Collection, and is a fantastic addition to the current portfolio, bringing the Group’s footprint in the country to eight hotels in operation and under development. It also reflects the transformation of the Group in the region.

Radisson Collection is a unique collection of iconic properties, reflecting an authentic local influence, living design, and vibrant social scene. In the collection of exceptional hotels, no two are ever the same and each has a unique character authentic to its locality. The modern design blends elegance in form and function, making the hotels the ultimate destination for those who value a vibrant and luxurious lifestyle.

Scheduled to open in early 2025, the resort will be situated in Port Phoenice on the Red Sea, a waterfront premier integrated resort community boasting luxury residents, golf estates, water activities, retail centers, hospitals, and schools and easily accessible from Marsa Alam International Airport (only 35 minutes’ drive away). The resort location makes it an excellent spot for a vacation, with venues for dining, entertainment, boutique shopping, cultural expedition, activities, and lively nightlife located all nearby.

The newly built resort will comprise of 294 rooms, including 20 suites, all carefully curated with a mix of Mediterranean and Italian architecture. The resort will offer a lobby lounge, one all-day dining restaurant, one high-end specialty restaurant, as well as a stunning beach restaurant, and a beach bar with mesmerizing sea views. The resort will also offer a fitness center, diving center, a theatre, kids club, several pools, and direct access to the beach.

Elie Younes, Executive Vice President&Global Chief Development Officer Radisson Hotel Group, says: “The introduction of the Radisson Collection Resort, Marsa Alam Port Phoenice is reflective of the brand transformation our Group has taken over the last few years. With a portfolio of iconic and exceptional properties, we are confident that this new resort will become one of our best hotels across the region. We would like to thank our partners for their trust, and we certainly look forward to expanding our relationship with them in the future.”

Ramsay Rankoussi, Vice President Development – Africa&Turkey, Radisson Hotel Group, added: “The relevance of our presence in key feeder markets such as Central and Eastern Europe where we are market leaders, reinforces the opportunities for expansion across Egypt. The country remains a key focus country in our development strategy and with this new addition, we expect to further deploy our presence in both cities and resort locations across the nation and across all our core Radisson Hotel Group brands.”

Radisson Hotel Group currently operates four hotels in Egypt situated in major cities such as Cairo, Alexandria, the Red Sea Riviera, and El Quseir, and also announced earlier this year the launch of the Radisson Individuals brand in Egypt with the opening of Marina Resort Port Ghalib, a member of Radisson Individuals.

Media Contact:

Caroline Jonsson

Regional PR&Communications Manager, Radisson Hotel Group

caroline.jonsson@radissonhotels.com

BD Contact:

Ramsay Rankoussi

Vice President, Development, Africa&Turkey

ramsay.rankoussi@radissonhotels.com

Radisson Hotel Group:

The Radisson family of brands can be found around the world in more than 120 countries, with currently over 1,700 hotels in operation and under development. Radisson Hotel Group operates the business in EMEA and APAC with over 1,150 hotels in operation and under development. The international hotel group is rapidly growing with a plan to significantly grow the portfolio. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson family of brands portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art’otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn&Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards (https://apo-opa.info/3Ir36tx) is Radisson Hotel Group’s loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings (https://apo-opa.info/3xmLTuL) provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely 100% Carbon Neutral.

At Radisson Hotel Group we care for people, communities and planet (https://apo-opa.info/40VCkR2) and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved near-term Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as 100% carbon neutral Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

For more information, visit our corporate website (https://apo-opa.info/42HIP9S).

About Radisson Collection:

Radisson Collection is a luxury lifestyle collection of iconic properties located in unique locations. While the character of each Radisson Collection hotel feels authentic to its location, all of them offer the ultimate template for contemporary living – united by bespoke design and exceptional experiences across dining, fitness, wellness and sustainability. Designed for guests and locals alike, each Radisson Collection hotel is defined by the guests who visit them. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson Collection by participating in Radisson Rewards, an international loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson Collection is part of the Radisson family of brands, which also includes art’otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn&Suites by Radisson, and prizeotel brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

For reservations and more information, visit our website (https://apo-opa.info/3p98rP6).