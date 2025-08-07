Radisson Blu has once again secured top honors at the World Travel Awards Africa, taking the title of “Africa’s Leading Hotel Brand” for 2025. This win marks the fourth consecutive year the upperupscale brand has claimed the region’s most prestigious hospitality award, reinforcing its position as an industry leader across the continent. At the same ceremony, Radisson Hotel Group (www.RadissonHotels.com) properties picked up 14 more trophies, led by Africa’s Leading Conference Hotel for Radisson Blu Hotel&Convention Centre, Kigali and swept country awards in Côte d’Ivoire, Gabon, Kenya, Mali, Niger, Rwanda, and Senegal.

A heritage of design, service, and growth

The Group’s journey began in 1960 with the opening of the world’s first designer hotel in Copenhagen, Denmark. That hotel, now the Radisson Collection Royal Hotel, Copenhagen, is still operating successfully. Since then, Radisson Hotel Group has expanded to ten distinctive brands, with Radisson Blu at its core. In Africa, the Group entered in 2000 with the opening of Radisson Blu Hotel, Waterfront in Cape Town. which has now transitioned to Radisson Collection Hotel, Waterfront Cape Town.

Accelerating across Africa

Over the past fifteen months, the Group has signed eleven hotels and opened seven, bringing its African portfolio to 100 hotels in more than 30 countries and cementing its status as the continent’s most active international operator. Radisson Blu continues to drive much of that momentum, from Casablanca to Cape Town. Recent highlights include the opening of the Radisson Blu Hotel, Conakry, just three months after signing, as well as new signings, including the Radisson Blu Hotel&Apartments, Yaoundé. Scheduled to open by the end of 2026, the Radisson Blu Hotel, Kinshasa is opening late 2026

“Our teams live and breathe purposeful hospitality, and this award shows how consistently they deliver,” says Tim Cordon, Chief Operating Officer for the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia Pacific at Radisson Hotel Group. “Winning four years in a row isn’t luck. It reflects a clear strategy, strong local partnerships, and a brand culture that turns every stay into a memorable moment. We’re already the most diverse hotel company on the continent, operating in more than 30 African countries, and we’re just getting started. Africa sits at the heart of our growth plans, and guests can expect even more thoughtfully designed Radisson Blu hotels to open their doors soon.”

Looking ahead

Across its ten brands, Radisson Hotel Group, is on track to reaching 150 hotels by 2030 in Africa and will continue to pair global standards with genuine local insight.

