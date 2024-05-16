Recognising women the role they deserve in society is one of the priorities of this century: both women and men together have the responsibility to fight for an inclusive society where everyone is granted the same respect, pay and rights.

The Italian Public Service Broadcaster, Rai - Radio Televisione Italiana – partners with the African Union of Broadcasting, AUB to face this challenge with a shared training program for media professionals: an opportunity to deepen knowledge and exchange best practices between colleagues from Europe, Africa, and Asia.

The training course is entitled “Gender Equality – Women Empowerment”. Participants mainly from the African Media and the civil society will focus on policies and collaborative initiatives adopted by public service broadcasters to affirm the role of women in working contexts, in the audio-visual sector, both on and off screen. Regulatory frameworks, strategies for participative democracy, and best practices will be the subject of in-depth analysis.

The course is structured in four online webinars of ninety minutes each. Participants and specialists will interact during Q&A sessions.

Participants will meet online with more than twenty high level experts from Rai, other public service broadcasters (Spain, Great Britain, Denmark, Georgia, and Australia), and media Organizations such as African Union of broadcasting (AUB), the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) and Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU).

“Gender equality is one of the most relevant and urgent milestones of civil society, included among the UN Sustainable Development Goals – says Simona Martorelli, Director of Rai Department of International Relations, and European Affairs – and the promotion of equal opportunities and inclusion is part of Rai’s mission as a public service broadcaster” as well as the AUB’s.

Registration on www.UAR-AUB.org

Grégoire NDJAKA

Director General



