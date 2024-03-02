Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar


HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt Sameh Shoukry, on the sidelines of the 5th session of the joint supreme committee between the two countries, which was held in Doha on Saturday.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two fraternal countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories. They also discussed the joint efforts between the two sides along with regional and international partners to reach an immediate ceasefire and the continuation of bringing humanitarian aid into the Strip without obstacles.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar.