The State of Qatar participated in the London Sudan Conference on the humanitarian situation in the country, held Tuesday in London.

The State of Qatar was represented at the conference by HE Minister of State for International Cooperation Maryam bint Ali bin Nasser Al Misnad.

Addressing the conference, HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation affirmed the State of Qatar's firm position in support of the unity and sovereignty of the sisterly Republic of Sudan, stressing the importance of redoubling ceasefire efforts, meeting urgent humanitarian needs, supporting women and children, and protecting civilians.

Her Excellency explained that the State of Qatar's humanitarian and political role in supporting international initiatives and efforts to achieve development, alleviate the suffering of victims of crises and disasters, and confront global challenges stems from its belief in the importance of international partnership and cooperation in achieving this goal.

She noted that Qatar has been keen to provide full and continuous support to alleviate the severity of the humanitarian crisis in Sudan by co-sponsoring the High-Level Pledging Conference to Support the Humanitarian Response to Sudan and the Region in 2023, and by launching an air bridge to deliver humanitarian aid and evacuate a number of Sudanese holding Qatari residency.

Qatari humanitarian organizations are also working to provide support and implement projects in various humanitarian fields to overcome the negative effects of the conflict.

Her Excellency added that the State of Qatar has announced its pledge to provide $75 million to support the efforts of the Sudan Humanitarian Needs Response Plan and the Regional Refugee Response Plan.

In this regard, she announced that the State of Qatar will allocate $10 million to support programs targeting women in conflict areas in Sudan.

HE the Minister of State for International Cooperation called for supporting political settlement efforts within the agreed frameworks, foremost among which are the Jeddah Declaration and the Geneva and Paris conferences, while ensuring the inclusion of all parties in the political solution and finding a way out that ensures stability for Sudan and meets the aspirations of the brotherly Sudanese people.

Her Excellency reiterated the State of Qatar's unwavering position in working to mitigate the impact of crises, achieve sustainable development goals, and ensure international peace and security.