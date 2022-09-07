Ministry of Foreign Affairs of The State of Qatar

HE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Tuesday with HE Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Libya Najla El Mangoush, on the sidelines of the 158th session of the Arab League Council at the ministerial level. 

The meeting reviewed aspects of cooperation between the two countries and a number of issues of common concern

