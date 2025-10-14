The Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the Congo River Alliance (M23 Movement) signed in Doha on Tuesday an agreement to establish a ceasefire monitoring and verification mechanism, facilitated by the State of Qatar, in line with the Doha Declaration of Principles signed on July 19, 2025.

The mechanism will oversee the implementation of the permanent ceasefire, investigate and verify reported violations, and communicate with relevant parties to prevent a resumption of hostilities.

The State of Qatar, the United States of America, and the African Union will participate in this mechanism as observers, enhancing transparency and supporting regional and international efforts aimed at ensuring the success of the peace process in the Great Lakes region. The establishment of the mechanism represents a pivotal step toward enhancing confidence-building and moving forward toward a comprehensive peace agreement between the two parties to the conflict.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs voiced the State of Qatar's gratitude and appreciation to the African Union, the United States of America, and the Togolese Republic for their constructive contributions to supporting this process.