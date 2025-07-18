A harmonized Made in Africa certification is set to boost the global visibility and competitiveness of African products. The framework, governance, and branding of the scheme was discussed in Nairobi, with the International Trade Centre (ITC) contributing technical insights and implementation support.

Despite growing opportunities for intra-Africa trade through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), many African producers face challenges in gaining visibility and market access. Consumers continue to lack trust in locally made products and services, often perceiving them as inferior to imports. Quality exists but consumers need confidence in that, so African firms can grow in local and regional markets while positioning themsleves globally.

The African Union established the Made in Africa (MiA) initiative to ensure African small businesses have a competitive edge and can scale in markets increasingly driven by standards, consumer trust, and brand reputation, through a harmonised continental certification system. This builds on earlier continental efforts to strengthen Africa’s industrial base and promote the continent’s products.

The initiative advanced another milestone at the Meeting of the Made in Africa Ad-hoc Committee in Nairobi, Kenya from 1 to 2 July 2025. The African Union Commission (AUC) and the Pan African Quality Infrastructure (PAQI) convened the meeting with technical assistance from ITC. Technical institutions, private sector and consumer representatives gathered with international partners such as Physikalisch-Technische Bundesanstalt (PTB) and World Customs Organisation (WCO). Together, they finalized the MiA implementation guide, defined governance and coordination structures, and agreed on the implementation framework.

Highlights included presentations of MiA branding concepts and governance options, drawing on a soon-to-be launched concept testing and benchmarking study of the AUC, PAQI and ITC.

Through the EU-funded Africa Trade Competitiveness and Market Access (ATCMA) Programme, ITC is supporting the African Union with technical input and analysis to help shape a credible and market-oriented brand for African products. ITC involvement builds on its broader mission to empower small businesses to compete, connect, and change lives.

The Nairobi meeting marks an important step in delivering a practical, African-led solution that will help producers build trust, meet quality expectations, and grow their share in regional and global markets. The finalization of the implementation framework and agreement on next steps bring the MiA scheme closer to launch, building on and consolidating national and regional level labels in Africa.

The MiA was adopted as part of the African Union’s Niamey Action Plan on Industrialisation and Economic Diversification, where it was identified as critical to realising the gains of the AfCFTA. The MiA Certification Scheme will be anchored on the AfCFTA Agreement’s rules of origin and intellectual property provisions and aligned with the Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) and Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) Annexes to ensure high standards and market compatibility.