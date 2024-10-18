At nearly 80, Purwor Nyal, with his wooden cane, walks steadily but with heavy steps, burdened by a lifetime of experiencing South Sudan's turbulent past and present. Born in the floodplains of Bentiu, he has witnessed the country's unfulfilled potential and broken promises.

Having moved from his village to Juba a couple of years ago, Nyal remains hopeful of better times to come.

And yet, he is also, at times, frustrated and impatient. An event organized by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) in Hai Baraka, on the outskirts of Juba, proved to be such an occasion.

"Our country is rich in water, oil, gold, fish, and livestock. However, our people, especially women, children, and youth, suffer. It is legitimate to ask how we can have so many resources and still experience so much poverty," he said.

His remark resonated with the audience, comprising community and traditional leaders, religious elders, people with disabilities, teachers, women’s and youth representatives.

The meeting discussed the constitution-making process, the peacekeeping mission’s role in the country, and progress made or not in terms of implementing the outstanding clauses of the revitalized peace agreement. Participants emphasized that improving people's lives nurtures peace by addressing basic needs, reducing poverty and inequality, and promoting community stability and cooperation.

The discussion brought to light broader concerns, including the recent extension of the transitional period and the delayed elections.

"Postponement should never be used to undermine democracy. Instead, it should be seen as an opportunity to strengthen our foundations so that elections can be free, fair, and truly reflect the will of the people," declared Joseline Joy, a women's leader.

Metaloro Emmanuel Gordon, a youth leader and teacher, was less impressed by the latest developments.

“The international community’s support for these extensions is causing us to lose trust in the entire process. We are suffering, we need stability and hope,” said local elder Hakim Fraser, concurring with Gordon.

Emmanuel Ret Chol, a Political Affairs Officer serving with UNMISS, highlighted the permanent constitution's importance in promoting the rule of law, while Reuben Inaju, Head of the mission’s unit for Community Outreach, emphasized the vital role the people of South Sudan themselves.

"United local communities can hold leaders accountable as they gradually complete various ongoing political processes."

Guy Gabriel, a Communications Advisor for the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission, talked about the different tasks of the government and multilateral partners, respectively.

“We will continue to urge the government to take action and appeal to the international community to increase the pressure for timely progress, political will, and adequate funding for all pending activities.”

Apart from political challenges, grassroots are grappling with a severe economic situation.

“Inflation and a collapsing currency have decimated livelihoods, while more young people being unemployed means rising crime rates and more drug abuse. Our youth must be kept meaningfully busy,” said Natalina Natale Wandi, a member of the local women’s group.

Significantly better informed and with lots to ponder, attendees left the meeting, pledging to spread the word among their fellow residents.