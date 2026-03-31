Afrobarometer (www.Afrobarometer.org) is urging private-sector leaders and investors across Africa to integrate public attitude data into their decision making, as citizen perspectives are essential to building resilient, competitive, and future-ready enterprises.

This call came through strongly as Afrobarometer engaged business leaders, investors, policy makers, regulators, and innovators at the CEO Conclave and Investors Forum 2026 in Nairobi, Kenya. The forum, convened by the Africa Asia Middle East Chamber of Commerce (AAMECC), brought together about 100 leaders from across the business ecosystem to explore opportunities for investment, innovation, and cross-border partnerships.

At the event, Afrobarometer presented data on economic and social conditions tailored for private-sector stakeholders and highlighted the role of citizens’ lived experiences and perceptions in shaping consumer behaviour, investment climates, and business performance.

“The environments in which you operate are shaped by the expectations, frustrations, resilience, and aspirations of people,” said Felix Biga, chief operations officer for Afrobarometer. “Citizen experiences and perceptions of economic conditions, trust in institutions, access to services, and lived realities all influence market behaviour, investment climates, and ultimately business success.”

Participants echoed the value of integrating citizen-centred data into business planning.

“As Africa emerges as a significant frontier for economic growth, those who lead will be organisations prioritising insights derived from robust data, particularly citizen-centred data,” said Peter Mutinda, president of AAMECC.

“What is most important to me in business, especially when working with African partners, is starting with data, then building connections and cooperation, and only then moving into the details and country-specific specialisations,” said Pawel Zarzecki, an export manager at Bart, a health-focused manufacturer.

Eve Mischeki from the Women in Business network also underscored the relevance of the findings presented by Afrobarometer.

“As a woman in business, I see strong synergy with Afrobarometer’s data, particularly in the key priorities it highlights, which closely reflect the realities we navigate,” she said.

This engagement forms part of Afrobarometer’s broader effort to deepen collaboration with business leaders through a series of targeted dialogues aimed at increasing awareness of its data and co-creating solutions that respond to both business and societal priorities.

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Iberi

Afrobarometer communications coordinator for East Africa

Telephone: +254 725 674 457

Email: diberi@afrobarometer.org

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About Afrobarometer:

Afrobarometer (AB) is a trusted source of high-quality data and analysis on what Africans are thinking. With an unmatched track record of 430,000+ interviews in 43 countries, representing the views of more than 75% of the African population, AB is leading the charge to bridge the continent’s data gap. AB data inform many global indices, such as the Ibrahim Index of African Governance, Transparency International’s Global Corruption Barometer, and the World Bank’s Worldwide Governance Indicators. The data are also used for country risk analyses and by credit rating and forecasting agencies such as the Economist Intelligence Unit. All AB data sets are publicly available on the website (www.Afrobarometer.org) and may be analysed free of charge using AB’s online data analysis tool (https://apo-opa.co/4v6rBm4).

Visit us online at www.Afrobarometer.org.