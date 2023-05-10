Protea Hotels by Marriott® (http://www.Marriott.com) and Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International’s award-winning travel programme and marketplace, have unveiled Orlando Pirates F.C themed hotel rooms, designed to give football enthusiasts a unique and immersive hospitality experience.

Available at the Protea Hotel Fire&Ice! by Marriott® Johannesburg Melrose Arch (https://apo-opa.info/3LTsisX), the Orlando Pirates-themed rooms are a must-visit for all fans of the club.

Created by local interior designer, Latoyah Mei, the room is adorned with symbolic black and white stripes showcasing the club’s proud heritage and success over the years. Guests will be welcomed with an iconic mural featuring some of the most legendary players to have graced the fields and hearts of many in the club’s history. Along with modern amenities, the rooms will also feature football memorabilia and natural elements to create a space that is minimal and contemporary.

The themed room serves as a creative celebration of local design, following a request to qualifying South African interior designers based on their experience and expertise, to partake in the Protea Hotels by Marriott and Marriott Bonvoy Orlando Pirates Room Designs. A shortlist of four designers were invited to submit their storyboards. Ultimately, Latoyah Mei founder of Lint Design House was the successful candidate and was selected by the partnership parties, as the official interior designer of the unique Orlando Pirates themed room. Mei’s inspiration was to create a nostalgic atmosphere for the room to evoke a “wow factor” feeling in fans.

“I was intentional about creating a space that is impactful and inspiring, evoking emotions that delivers a memory in one’s mind while experiencing a space. The mural is one of my favourite elements of the room – it really captures the rich history of the Buccaneers and Soweto in an amazing way,” Latoyah Mei comments. “It is really important to me that with each stay, supporters can appreciate something new when they look around the room.”

"The Orlando Pirates-themed rooms at the Protea Hotel Fire&Ice! By Marriott® Johannesburg Melrose Arch offer an immersive and memorable experience that we believe will be cherished by our members and fans,” commented Sean Maher, Market Vice President, South Africa, Marriott International.

“Plans for more themed rooms across the country are underway and we look forward to unveiling these new experiences to our guests soon,” adds Maher.

"We are proud to align ourselves with Marriott Bonvoy, our accommodation partner. Orlando Pirates is a distinct and iconic brand not only in South Africa but also in the African continent and beyond. The Skull&Crossbones were a symbol of hope during the apartheid era and Orlando Pirates continues to be a beacon of hope to all our people," said Thandi Merafe, the Club's Media Director.

"We pride ourselves in aligning with brands who have a shared vision and aspiration to deliver excellence to our people. Our fans are the lifeblood of our Club, and we're excited to offer them an experience that truly embodies the spirit and history in the home city of Orlando Pirates," adds Merafe.

The launch of the themed rooms follows the announcement of Marriott Bonvoy’s exclusive multi-year partnership to become the official accommodation partner of Orlando Pirates Football Club last year. The partnership offers fans incredible opportunities to experience football in South Africa at a whole new level through unrivalled and exclusive access and events. Fans can now get 15% off standard rates when they book at participating hotels across South Africa.

The Orlando Pirates-themed rooms at the Protea Hotel Fire&Ice! Johannesburg Melrose Arch are now available for booking. To book visit Marriott.com

