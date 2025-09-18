Propartners (https://Propartners.com.gh) is proud to announce that it has secured separate licenses from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Ghana to operate as a Crowdfunding Intermediary and a Crowdfunding Platform.

This milestone positions Propartners as one of the pioneering firms in Ghana’s investment crowdfunding space, opening new opportunities for entrepreneurs, small businesses, and investors alike.

With these licenses, Propartners is fully authorized to:

• Facilitate fundraising for Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (MSMEs) and Startups through compliant, regulated structures.

• Operate a trusted crowdfunding platform that connects businesses with investors.

• Provide investment opportunities that are transparent, accessible, and aligned with Ghana’s regulatory framework.

Speaking on this achievement, Mr. Wisdom Anku, CEO of Propartners, said:

“This is a major step forward, not just for Propartners, but for the entire entrepreneurial and investment ecosystem in Ghana. Our dual licenses from SEC Ghana affirm our commitment to building a credible, secure, and innovative crowdfunding marketplace where businesses can access the capital they need and investors can discover vetted opportunities.

It is important to state that, two major shifts are in sight. First, the closing of the small business funding gap and two, the democratization of high-value investing”

The SEC’s regulatory framework for crowdfunding is designed to deepen Ghana’s capital markets, broaden financial inclusion, and empower local enterprises to thrive. By securing both intermediary and platform licenses, Propartners is uniquely positioned to deliver end-to-end crowdfunding services — from structuring offerings to providing a technology platform that ensures compliance and investor protection.

About Propartners:

Propartners is a financial intermediary and business support services provider incorporated in 2016. Propartners is committed to building bigger, stronger and better businesses to create employment and wealth in Ghana and across Africa. The company promotes partnerships in the MSME sector with unique solutions offered, including alternative investment and alternative capital services. Propartners operates investment crowdfunding and equity partnership platforms to connect viable MSMEs to institutional and retail investors. With expertise in capital raising, investment structuring, and business growth solutions, Propartners is devoted to empowering entrepreneurs and driving sustainable economic development.