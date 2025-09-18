The Global Head for Social Impact and Human Rights at Nestlé (www.Nestle.com), Yann Wyss has highlighted the importance of integrating literacy into business models and empowering marginalized communities through innovative programs.

Speaking as a panelist at the International Literacy Day at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris, France, he shared insights into Nestlé's initiatives, particularly, the "MAGGI Mammies" Literacy program in Côte d'Ivoire targeted at women's traders who sell MAGGI products in traditional markets. This is a UNESCO program in collaboration with Nestlé and the Ivorian Ministry of Education.

‘‘We have trainers hired and trained by UNESCO to teach these women to read and write. We distribute smartphones to these women with an application provided by UNESCO so they can actually continue learning even when they are not in the market or with the trainers.’’

He remarked that this perspective emphasizes that promoting literacy is crucial not only for individual empowerment but also for the sustainability of businesses.

He shared the program focuses on enhancing digital, financial, and social literacy among women in traditional markets.

"Literacy is not only a philanthropic approach for us; it is really part of our business and part of what we do as part of our approach to Creating Shared Value."

Since inception in 2017, more than 2,500 MAGGI Mammies have been trained in Cote d'Ivoire as part of this functional literacy program.

Speaking on the theme "Promoting literacy in the Digital Era” he noted the program's success is attributed to its flexibility and community engagement.

This literacy program fosters an environment where women can support each other and share their experiences.

According to Yann Wyss, Head of Social Impact and Human Rights at Nestlé, the functional literacy program has already shown positive results, with participating women acquiring essential skills in stock management, financial transactions, and simple calculations to help them run their businesses more effectively.

He noted the program will be further expanded.

The insights shared by Yann Wyss at the International Literacy Day event underscores the critical role of literacy in the digital era by integrating literacy into business strategies.

UNESCO Chief of Section, Technology and AI in Education, Shafika Isaacs who also was the moderator of the discussion, said Literacy Day serves as a reminder of the collective responsibility to promote literacy and empower marginalized communities in our increasingly digital world.

Every year the UNESCO International Literacy Day (ILD) is celebrated on 8 September around the world to remind policymakers, practitioners, and the public of the critical importance of literacy for creating more literate, just, peaceful, and sustainable society.