“Effective prisoner rehabilitation remains one of the biggest concerns for us and our national prisons counterparts in South Sudan,” reveals Barbrah Nyamasoka.

Barbrah is a corrections advisor with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS).

“With increasing conflict, insecurity and economic instability, we decided that boosting year-round farming in prisons would not only upskill inmates, aiding their eventual reintegration into society upon completion of their sentences, but also contribute to reducing food insecurity,” she added.

Pibor Prison is one such correctional facility which has embraced this concept of ‘green corrections.’

Here, inmates are responsible for farming two hectares of land within the prison, divided into a rice field on one side and vegetables on the other.

“Prisoners are now gainfully occupied learning agricultural skills and producing nutritious food,” explained Captain Amos Konyi, the coordinator of Pibor Prison.

“We now also grow vegetables such as okra, sukuma wiki (collard greens), and many more,” he added.

Captain Konyi’s pride in this initiative was validated by Peter Guzulu Maze, Chief Administrator, Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA) who toured this innovative and environmentally friendly corrections initiative.

“Upholding the rule of law and security goes hand in hand with ensuring prisoners are given the tools they need to reintegrate into society,” said Chief Administrator Maze. “I am impressed with what I have seen here and commend inmates and prison management for actioning this successful initiative. For my part, I reiterate my ongoing commitment to improving conditions in our prisons,” he added.

Mr Maze was accompanied by representatives from the UN Peacekeeping mission’s Rule of Law and Security Institutions Section (RoLSIS), who have worked with partners such as the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) as well as nongovernmental organizations to action this project become self-sufficient.

“We keep visiting to make sure the project is running smoothly, that inmate-farmers are correctly using the solar-powered irrigation system given by our colleagues at FAO, and, that overall prison conditions are improving,” explained Barbrah.

From improved infrastructure to hands-on rehabilitation, this marks a renewed focus on dignity and development in South Sudan’s correctional system.

“This farm helps us produce food, gives us the physical exercise we need, but above all, gives us hope for rebuilding our lives once we finish our sentences,” says Jakor Kuron, an inmate.

For Mary Gazulu, this small initiative with a big impact gives her space to have a dream.

“When I am finally released, I’m going to teach my children how to grow rice in the rich land of Pibor,” she smiles.