The Government is strengthening Community Health Promoters (CHPs) as a key pillar of the health system. CHPs serve as the first point of contact between households and health services, delivering essential health information, preventive care, timely referrals, and promoting healthier lifestyles. Their work is central to Primary Health Care (PHC), the backbone of Universal Health Coverage (UHC), by advancing disease prevention, early detection, and stronger community–facility linkages.

As part of these efforts, the Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards today hosted a meeting focused on empowering CHPs through entrepreneurial initiatives. The discussions centered on how to improve livelihoods while sustaining their critical contribution to the health sector.

The meeting further explored how entrepreneurial training and support programmes can build skills in financial literacy, resource management, and small-scale business ventures. Through partnerships with AMREF Health Africa, Kenya Commercial Bank, and government agencies such as the Cooperative and MSME Departments, these programmes will be rolled out nationwide.

Strengthening these capacities will improve CHPs’ economic resilience, boost morale, and enable them to serve communities with even greater dedication and effectiveness.