Principal Secretary for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, chaired a consultative meeting with the Kenya Red Cross Society to explore areas of collaboration aimed at strengthening Kenya’s health system, particularly at the community level.

The discussions focused on epidemic preparedness and response, community-based surveillance and early warning systems, mental health, and the prevention and management of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

PS Muthoni emphasized the need to streamline efforts between the Ministry and partners to ensure visibility, sustainability, and long-term impact of health interventions.

“We must align and consolidate our efforts to deliver measurable impact, build resilient communities, and ensure no one is left behind,” she stated.

Looking ahead, the Ministry of Health and the Kenya Red Cross agreed to expand their collaboration to include joint emergency preparedness and response initiatives, data sharing as well as coordinated capacity building for emergency response personnel.