The Principal Secretary of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Vivianne Fock Tave, received Ambassador XU Jinghu, the Special Representative of the Chinese Government on African Affairs, on Monday 2nd August 2022, at Maison Quéau de Quinssy. Ambassador XU Jinghu and her delegation are currently on a regional tour and were accompanied by the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to Seychelles, Mrs. GUO Wei.

During their meeting, the diplomats discussed areas of mutual interest, especially on the excellent bilateral relationship and people-to-people ties that Seychelles and China have shared throughout the years. Ambassador Fock Tave acknowledged China's pivotal role in Seychelles' socio-economic development since its Independence. China and Seychelles remain committed to deepening cooperation in various fields, including the educational sector, the Health sector, and the Blue Economy, amongst others.

Ambassador XU Jinghu congratulated Seychelles for its efforts in implementing an effective vaccination campaign against COVID-19 - Seychelles being amongst the countries with high vaccination rates worldwide.

The two sides also discussed issues relating to multilateralism, cooperation between the two countries in international fora, and other international issues of interest to Seychelles and China. Ambassador XU Jinghu expressed the willingness of China to assist Small Island Developing States in their advocacy for an adoption of a multi-dimensional Vulnerability Index.

Also present at the meeting were high officials of the Foreign Affairs Department.