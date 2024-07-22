HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met today with HE Prime Minister of the Federal Republic of Somalia Hamza Abdi Barre, who id visiting Qatar.
During the meeting, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to the latest developments in Somalia.
HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated Qatar's unwavering support for Somalia, as well as its support for state institutions and all efforts aimed at achieving security and stability, and ensuring the country's sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.