On April 2, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Benin Olushegun Adjadi Bakari at the initiative of the Beninese side. The Foreign Minister of Benin conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families and friends of those killed in the terrorist attack at the Crocus City Hall. He underscored the solidarity of the Beninese people with the Russian people and expressed confidence that those responsible for this heinous crime will be brought to justice.
The ministers exchanged opinions on certain aspects of Russian-Beninese relations, including the development of political dialogue and the expansion of trade, economic, and cultural ties.
During their discussion of African issues, the ministers focused on the escalating situation in the Sahara-Sahel region, which has been exacerbated by the growing terrorist threat. They emphasised the urgent need for regional countries to unite their efforts in countering jihadist groups.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.