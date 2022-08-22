On Friday 26 August, at 13.00 CET, Cardinals Mario Grech, Secretary General of the Synod (http://Secretariat.Synod.va/), and Jean Claude Hollerich, appointed General Rapporteur for the upcoming Synod, will present the second phase of the synodal process: the Continental Phase of the Synod on Synodality, on the theme: “For a synodal Church: communion, participation and mission”.

For the occasion, some data will be provided regarding the Syntheses produced following extensive consultation with the People of God in the first phase of the synodal process, and which are to be received by the General Secretariat of the Synod by 15 August 2022, as well as some information regarding the way in which the Document for the Continental Phase is to be produced.

The event will be streamed live with simultaneous translation into English, Spanish, French and Italian on the Vatican News YouTube channel: https://bit.ly/3ce8LWq.