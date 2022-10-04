The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah has expressed sadness over the news of the passing of Chief Momo Taylor, the influential paramount Chief of Lofa County who is a descendent of the legendary Chief Tamba Taylor.

Chief Momo Taylor was a revered elder and statesman, whose death has been received with much grief in his hometown of Foya and across Lofa County. The Liberian Leader has described the fallen Chief as a strong pillar of Liberia's tradition and heritage.

He said Chief Taylor was instrumental in the maintenance of peace and harmony amongst Lofa's various ethnic groups and religions. "His passing is a huge loss not just for Lofa, but the entire nation", the President said.

President Weah called on the bereaved family - as well as sons and daughters of Lofa - to take solace in the Lord.