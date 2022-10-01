President Wavel Ramkalawan has sent a message of congratulations to his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping, on the 73rd Anniversary of The People’s Republic of China.

In his message President Wavel Ramkalawan stated, “On this auspicious occasion, the people of Seychelles join China in celebrating the success of the Chinese people. I am confident that the Chinese people will continue to prosper under your capable leadership, as you overcome the challenges you face in your goal towards national rejuvenation. In recent years, under your strong leadership and with the hard work and determination of the Chinese people, The People’s Republic of China has made tremendous progress in achieving its development goals and building an ever more prosperous, equitable and harmonious society”.

President Ramkalawan further added that Seychelles also pays tribute to China’s solidarity with the developing world and its strong advocacy in favour of world peace and stability, international cooperation, and a just multilateral order based on international law and the UN Charter.

“As we celebrate the 73rd Anniversary of The People’s Republic of China, we also commemorate forty-six years of formal diplomatic relations between our two countries. Four and a half decades later, Seychelles and China have strengthened their relations, which have developed into an exemplary and dynamic partnership in numerous sectors. As a result, much has been achieved and much more can be achieved, if we continue to stand and support each other. In this regard, I wish to reaffirm Seychelles’ firm support of the One-China policy, which is the only true path to the peaceful reunification of the motherland. I also wish to reassure you of our commitment to continue engaging with China in the Belt and Road Initiative and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation”, concluded President Ramkalawan.