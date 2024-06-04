President William Ruto on Tuesday addressed the inaugural Korea Africa Summit and underscored the critical role Korea can play in the transformation of Africa.

The President said Africa is keen on exploring robust partnerships with Korean investors to turn Africa’s enormous potential into opportunity and investment that will create jobs and foster economic growth.

He pointed out that Africa’s assets, including a dynamic youthful and skilled population, abundant arable land, huge renewable energy reserves and vast mineral resources, are yet to be fully exploited.

He said Africa has identified food security, science and technology, peace and security, and health security as the key areas of cooperation with Korea.

“This summit demonstrates a resolve to elevate this relationship and mobilise political will needed for Africa and Korea to prosper together through mutually beneficial collaborations. To do this, we must leverage on our complementarities and implement win-win strategies on the basis of equal partnership,” he said.

The summit, whose theme is The Future We Make Together: Shared Growth, Sustainability and Solidarity, was hosted by President Yoon Suk Yeol at the Korea International Exhibition Centre in Goyang.