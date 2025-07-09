The President of the Republic, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan received His Excellency Mr. Wang Xiaohui, Secretary of the CPC Sichuan Provincial Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of Sichuan Provincial People's Congress, for a courtesy call at State House Tuesday morning. The distinguished delegation, accompanied by H.E Ms. Lin Nan, Chinese Ambassador to Seychelles, engaged in comprehensive discussions to advance bilateral cooperation following the recent elevation of China-Seychelles relations to a Strategic Partnership.

President Ramkalawan extended a warm welcome to H.E. Mr. Wang Xiaohui and his delegation, expressing profound satisfaction with the exemplary bilateral relations that continue to flourish between Seychelles and China. The President highlighted the transformative impact of the inaugural direct flight route from Chengdu to Seychelles, noting that "with the direct flight from Chengdu to Seychelles, its presence will attract local business investment and reinforce the trade element," thereby opening new avenues for economic collaboration and cultural exchange.

His Excellency Mr. Xiaohui conveyed his honour at visiting Seychelles, acknowledging President Ramkalawan's distinguished visit to Sichuan Province the previous year as a cornerstone of their diplomatic relationship. Expressing gratitude for the exceptional hospitality accorded to the delegation, Mr. Xiaohui commended the robust relationship between China and Seychelles while articulating his province's earnest desire to deepen collaborative efforts through innovative partnerships between Sichuan Province and the Republic of Seychelles.

The substantive discussions centred on sustainable development initiatives facilitated through enhanced diplomatic ties, expanded economic collaboration, and enriched cultural exchange programs. Both parties explored diverse areas of mutual interest, including tourism development, trade facilitation and transportation infrastructure, educational partnerships, and sustainable fisheries management.

This diplomatic engagement represents a pivotal moment in China-Seychelles relations, demonstrating both nations' commitment to fostering prosperity through strategic cooperation. The meeting reinforces the shared vision of building lasting partnerships that will benefit both peoples while contributing to regional stability and development. The discussions laid the groundwork for future collaborative initiatives that will harness the unique strengths of both Seychelles and Sichuan Province, creating opportunities for mutual growth and development across multiple sectors.

At the conclusion of the meeting, President Ramkalawan and H.E. Mr. Wang Xiaohui exchanged souvenir gifts as a sign of lasting friendship between their nations, symbolizing the enduring bonds and mutual respect that characterize the relationship between Seychelles and China.

Also Present for the meeting was the Principal Secretary for Foreign Affairs Mrs. Vivienne Fock-Tave, Director General Bilateral Affairs, Ms. Lindy Ernesta, Third Secretary Bilateral Affairs Mrs. Louisa Lepathy.