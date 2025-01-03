On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Seychelles, as well as on my own behalf, I would like to extend our sincere condolences to the grieving families and all those impacted by this tragedy.”

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the tragic event in New Orleans in which 15 innocent people were killed and many others critically injured in a terrorist attack on 1st January 2025.

In response to the recent terrorist attack that resulted in the loss of lives, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, the President of the Republic of Seychelles, has expressed his condolence to H.E. Mr. Joseph R. Biden, President of the United States.

