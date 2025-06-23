The three-day International Boxing Tournament, jointly organised by Tides Seychelles and the Seychelles Boxing Federation, concluded on Sunday with resounding success, marking a significant moment for the local sporting calendar.

The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan, attended the entire tournament at the Paradise Arena, lending his wholehearted support to the event and to the athletes representing Seychelles and the six other participating nations: Sri Lanka, India, Russia, Mauritius, South Africa, and Réunion.

In a show of unwavering encouragement, President Ramkalawan applauded the courage, discipline and determination demonstrated by all athletes, and extended profound congratulations to the organisers for delivering a professional and uplifting event.

Speaking in an interview after the tournament, the President remarked:

"It was a pleasure to be back at Paradise Arena to see our people once again come together in unity to support our local boxers. The energy, the pride, and the encouragement from the crowd have been incredible. This tournament has not only offered our athletes vital exposure to international competition but also given us a realistic reflection of our current level of performance. It is through such experiences that we learn where we stand and where we must go from here. Let us use this as a stepping stone to invest more in training, discipline, and development so that Seychelles continues to grow stronger in the world of boxing."

President Ramkalawan further encouraged Team Seychelles to remain committed to their journey, reminding them that the entire nation stands behind them.

The tournament brought together talents from seven countries and served as a platform for athletic excellence, international camaraderie, and the promotion of boxing in Seychelles. It also highlighted the growing potential of the Paradise Arena as a regional hub for sports events.

The Government of Seychelles continues to support initiatives that empower youth and strengthen sports development across the country.