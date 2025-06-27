President Wavel Ramkalawan presided over the official opening ceremony of the new Praslin Vehicle Testing Station at Île Eve, Baie Ste Anne, Praslin, marking a significant milestone in the decentralization of transport services and the enhancement of road safety standards across Seychelles.

The modern facility, construction of which commenced in 2023, was built at a cost of SCR 15.5 million and represents a major advancement from the previous manual testing system conducted at the SPTC depot in Amitié. The new station introduces cutting-edge automated testing technology, with 90% of vehicle inspections now conducted using state-of-the-art equipment, ensuring greater accuracy, fairness, and transparency in the testing process. The comprehensive facility also houses amenities for novice drivers to undertake theory driving tests and provides accommodation for visiting staff.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the Minister for Transport Antony Derjacques emphasized the facility's broader significance: "Today, we open more than just a building – we open a new chapter in public service delivery, one that brings precision, professionalism, and parity in transport services to Praslin."

The facility will serve Praslin's approximately 1,200 vehicles, which form part of the national fleet of 28,000. Beyond vehicle testing, the station will provide comprehensive services including spare parts importation assessments, vehicle condition evaluations for maintenance purposes, and technical assistance to police for accident investigations and spot checks.

The Principal Secretary for Aviation, Ports and Marine, Mr. David Bianchi, highlighted the journey to completion, stating: "Despite challenges including COVID-19, material shortages, adverse weather conditions, and logistical issues, we have successfully delivered this world-class facility after 18 months of dedicated work." He expressed his gratitude to all stakeholders for their unwavering commitment and valuable contributions in realizing the project.

In his keynote address, President Ramkalawan expressed pride and commitment of Government in advancing critical infrastructure at the disposal on the community.

“It is an honour for me to officially inaugurate the new Praslin Vehicle Testing Station—an essential step forward in modernising the services we offer to our people. This facility is a symbol of progress and a reflection of our continued commitment to improving infrastructure that directly benefits our communities. Together, we continue to move Praslin and our country forward.”

The new Praslin Vehicle Testing Station exemplifies the government's steadfast commitment to building a smarter, safer, and more inclusive transport network that serves the needs of every Seychellois across all islands.