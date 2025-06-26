President Wavel Ramkalawan attended the foundation stone laying ceremony and unveiling of a commemorative plaque for the new Seychelles Public Transport Company (SPTC) depot on Île Eve, Baie Ste Anne, Praslin, on Thursday morning.

The new depot represents a significant government investment of approximately 15 million Seychelles Rupees, strategically designed to meet the evolving demands of Praslin's expanding transport sector. The comprehensive facility will feature a modern administration building, enhanced staff amenities, and a fully-equipped mechanical workshop, establishing the foundation for SPTC's operational excellence on the island. This infrastructure investment will provide essential support for improved service delivery while accommodating both current operations and future expansion initiatives.

In his welcoming remarks, Chief Executive Officer of SPTC, Mr. Geffy Zialor, highlighted the project's importance to the company’s mission, stating that it represents a significant step forward in delivering a more reliable, efficient, and sustainable public transport system for all Seychellois. He emphasised that modernising infrastructure and improving commuter experience remain at the heart of SPTC’s long-term vision to serve the public better and support national development goals.

Addressing the ceremony, the Minister for Transport Antony Derjacques emphasized the project's broader significance, stating that this development "signals our government's steadfast commitment to ensuring that every island in Seychelles benefits from modern, reliable, and inclusive transport infrastructure."

The Minister underscored the fundamental role of public transportation in connecting communities, declaring: "Public transportation is a service that touches lives daily. It provides access to schools, jobs, hospitals, and loved ones. By investing in infrastructure like this depot, we are ensuring that all Seychellois benefit from a modern, efficient, and people-centered transport network."

The ceremonial foundation stone laying, conducted jointly by President Ramkalawan, Minister Derjacques, the SPTC CEO, and the Chairman of the SPTC Board, symbolized more than a construction milestone. It embodied the collective vision of a nation committed to equitable development and the principle that quality public services should remain accessible to all citizens.

The ceremony was enriched by cultural performances from students of Grand Anse Praslin Secondary School, creating an atmosphere of celebration and national pride that reflected the community's enthusiasm for this vital infrastructure development.

This initiative reinforces the government's dedication to decentralizing essential services while maintaining the highest standards of efficiency and accessibility. The project ensures that the Praslin community will benefit from world-class transport infrastructure that will serve as a catalyst for continued economic and social development.

The ceremony was attended by distinguished officials, including Minister for Land Use and Housing Billy Rangasamy, Honourable Members of the National Assembly, the Chairman and Board members of SPTC, as well as various dignitaries and community representatives.