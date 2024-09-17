President Wavel Ramkalawan of the Republic of Seychelles touched down in Havana, Cuba, today for an official visit.

Upon his arrival at José Martí International Airport, President Ramkalawan was received by Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, Anayansi Rodríguez Camejo.

During his stay, the President is set to engage in bilateral talks with his Cuban counterpart, President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez. In addition, he will also meet with the President of the National Assembly, Esteban Lazo Hernández and other senior government officials. He will also partake in various official engagements.

Whilst in Cuba, as part of his programme, the President will meet Seychellois students currently studying in Cuba.

Accompanying President Ramkalawan on this visit are First Lady Linda Ramkalawan, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism Sylvestre Radegonde and Seychelles’ Ambassador to the United States and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ian Madeleine.