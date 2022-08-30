President Cyril Ramaphosa has sent his warmest and most sincere congratulations to President João Lourenço and the people of the Republic of Angola on his re-election as the President of the Republic of Angola.

President Ramaphosa said the election results reflect the trust and confidence the Angolan people have in him.

“I am looking forward to working with President João Lourenço to strengthen the strong and cordial bilateral relations between our two countries as well as in matters of mutual interest in the African continent and our region, the Southern African Development Community (SADC),” President Ramaphosa added.

President Ramaphosa said it further gives him great pleasure that the elections were conducted in a calm environment, wherein the people of Angola exercised their democratic right of electing a government of their own choosing.