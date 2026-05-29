The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Patrick Herminie, met with a young performer Abdel Assary this morning following his victory at the inaugural “Battle of the Crown,” held on 23 May, at the ICCS last Saturday.

The President congratulated Mr Assary, describing his achievement as an inspiration to young people, particularly as a proud representative of La Digue. He noted that despite the challenges faced by small island communities, talent continues to shine through, and Mr. Assary’s success demonstrates that determination and creativity can lead to remarkable opportunities at a young age.

Mr. Assary, aged 15, enthusiastically shared his journey to victory required hard work and dedication. He said he is looking forward to travelling to London for his upcoming performance opportunity and is eager to represent Seychelles on an international stage, with the intention of raising the national flag high.

Also present during the exchange was the British High Commissioner, Mr Jeff Glekin. The President commended him for initiative and supporting the project by the British High Commission, noting that it has created valuable platform opportunities for Seychellois youth to showcase their talents and develop their creative potential.

High Commissioner stated that following the announcement for registration, more than 40 Seychellois registered to participate, and the panellists were highly impressed by the amount of exceptional musical talent in Seychelles. He outlined the structure of the contest, which progressed through several rounds before culminating in a final battle between six contestants, each delivering strong performances before a judging panel that included himself, UK artist Josh Daniel, and local artists Isham Rath and Taniah Decommarmond. He added that the experience also allowed him to engage more closely with Seychellois culture and work alongside local creative teams, from production crews to artists.

The Minister for Youth, Sports, Ms Kalsey Belle, also attended the meeting. She noted that the initiative provided an important opportunity for cultural exchange, particularly through exposure to different categories of British music that participants were required to learn and perform.

In closing, the President wished Mr Assary continued success, encouraging him to remain humble and focused. He also presented a token in recognition of his achievement and thanked the British High Commission for creating opportunities for young Seychellois talent.

Mr Assary will depart Seychelles on Sunday accompanied by his mother, as well as Seychellois artists Mrs Taniah Decommarmond and Mr Isham Rath. In London, Mr- Assary will showcase his talent at a VIP dinner attended by music executives and professionals from the creative industries, not only from the United Kingdom but also from around the world, reflecting the strong international appeal of London and the South by Southwest London platform. He will also take part in a public performance alongside Taniah Decommarmond and Isham Rath.

Second place was awarded to Lauren Leon, while third place went to Chloe Abrams.

The “South by Southwest London” platform is a major European music, film, and technology festival held in Shoreditch, East London. It brings together artists, innovators, industry leaders, and audiences, offering a space that fosters creativity and international collaboration.