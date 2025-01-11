The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr. Wavel Ramkalawan will join other Heads of State and Government at the upcoming Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2025 being held in Abu Dhabi.

ADSW is a leading global platform dedicated to accelerating sustainable development and addressing pressing challenges such as climate change, renewable energy, and resource efficiency.

The event convenes global leaders, policymakers, innovators, and sustainability experts to share insights and forge partnerships that advance the world’s transition to a sustainable future.

President Ramkalawan’s participation underscores Seychelles’ unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and climate action. As a Small Island Developing State (SIDS), Seychelles is at the forefront of advocating for climate resilience and promoting innovative solutions to safeguard the planet’s ecosystems and marine biodiversity.

During the visit, the President will address the summit, participate in high-level forums highlighting Seychelles’ environmental initiatives, and strengthen cooperation with international partners. His presence at ADSW aligns with the nation’s vision of fostering sustainable development while addressing global challenges that impact vulnerable island states.

During President Ramkalawan’s absence from the country, his duties and responsibilities will be discharged by Vice-President Ahmed Afif.