HE President of the National Assembly (Parliament) of the Republic of Cote d'Ivoire Adama Bictogo met with HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Cote d'Ivoire Jaber bin Jarallah Al Marri.

During the meeting, they discussed bilateral cooperation relations.

