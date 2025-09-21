President John Dramani Mahama has departed Accra for New York, USA, leading a high-level delegation to the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 80), which commences on Tuesday, 23 September.

President Mahama is slated to address the General Assembly on Thursday, 25 September 2025.

In his capacity as the African Union’s champion for financial institutions, he will host two significant side events.

His itinerary also includes crucial bilateral meetings with the UN Secretary-General, various heads of state, and global leaders, such as the President of the Rockefeller Foundation.

President Mahama will also engage with the US-Africa Chamber of Commerce and make a historic visit to NASDAQ, where he is expected to ring the closing bell.

Accompanying the President, First Lady Mrs Lordina Dramani Mahama is set to attend and address side events organised by the Organisation of African First Ladies for Development (OAFLAD) and will deliver the keynote address at a special World Vision International prayer service dedicated to the world’s children.

The President’s delegation includes Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, Executive Secretary, Dr Callistus Mahama, Special Aide and Presidential Advisor, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Deputy Chief of Staff (Finance and Administration) and Technical Adviser to the First Lady, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa (MP), Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh (MP), Presidential Spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, Minister for Trade, Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare and Chief Executive of the Ghana Investment Promotions Centre, Simon Madjie.

President Mahama and his delegation are expected to return to Ghana on 30 September 2025.