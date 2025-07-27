President John Dramani Mahama on Friday concluded his national ‘Thank You’ Tour triumphantly in Dambai, Oti Region. The tour, a journey of appreciation and dialogue, saw the President reaffirm his commitment to governing Ghana with sincerity, dedication, vision, and integrity.

Throughout his engagements across the 16 regions, President Mahama emphasised the crucial role of traditional leaders. He reiterated his dedication to strengthening traditional governance frameworks and improving the capacity of Chiefs to actively and meaningfully participate in national decision-making processes.

Addressing a lively and colourful durbar in Dambai, President Mahama gave an encouraging update on his administration’s flagship economic plan.

“I am pleased to report that our Reset Agenda is firmly on track,” he declared. “We have begun a bold and necessary journey—to reset our economy, rebuild national institutions, and restore hope. This is the Reset Agenda, grounded in fairness, discipline, inclusion, and accountability.”

He encouraged Ghanaians to embrace a new mindset and actively engage in the transformative national journey.

President Mahama called for collective action to unlock the potential of the country:

“The time to act is now. I urge you to embrace the opportunities presented by our flagship initiatives—from the 24-Hour Economy to the National Apprenticeship Programme, Free Primary Healthcare, Digital Governance, and Export-Led Industrialisation.”

A significant portion of the President’s address was dedicated to the indispensable role of peace in fostering national development. He expressed deep concern over the recent insecurity in Nkwanta, condemning the “unfortunate killing, maiming of innocent people and destruction to property over disagreements” as utterly unacceptable.

Mr Mahama said, “All these things I’ve talked about, all this infrastructure development I’ve talked about, cannot take place if we do not have peace. And that’s why the development in Nkwanta is troubling.”

He made a fervent appeal to all parties involved, “I wish to appeal to all those in Nkwanta who are involved in the conflict to please lay down your arms.”

Responding to an appeal by Nana Soglo Alloh IV, Paramount Chief of the Likpe Traditional Area and President of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs, for a military barracks in Nkwanta, President Mahama stated that there is a need for local, sustainable solutions over military intervention.

He argued that resources dedicated to a military camp could be better invested in life-changing development projects.

“It’s completely unacceptable,” he stated firmly. “Let’s use our traditional mechanisms to establish peace. We should be fighting poverty, not fighting each other. We should be asking for hospitals and schools and jobs and things, not military camps.”

The President shared positive feedback from the 2025 Mid-year Budget Review, indicating Ghanaians are satisfied with the government’s economic management so far.

