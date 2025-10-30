President Isaias Afwerki and President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi held extensive talks in Cairo today, in the early afternoon hours, on the further consolidation of bilateral ties between the two countries as well as on regional issues of mutual interest.

The two Heads of State underlined the historical ties between Eritrea and Egypt, assessed the status and progress of previous multi-layered agreements, and discussed ways and means of further strengthening bilateral cooperation and partnership in various sectors.

President Isaias and President el-Sisi also discussed in greater detail regional developments and trends, particularly the situations in Sudan and Somalia, and the security of the Red Sea.

The two leaders agreed to work vigorously and coordinate their efforts to promote their shared conviction on the inviolability of territorial integrity, as well as the stability and peace of the countries in the region.

President Isaias reiterated Eritrea’s firm solidarity with the people of Sudan in these trying times and its unwavering stance on Sudan’s territorial integrity. He further underlined that external intervention can only exacerbate the conflict without yielding positive results.

President el-Sisi, for his part, reaffirmed Egypt’s readiness to play its role in promoting peace and stability in Sudan, Somalia, and the Red Sea region. In this regard, he emphasized the imperative for all littoral states to marshal their resources and coordinate their efforts to ensure the peace and security of the Red Sea and to benefit from its resources.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Osman Saleh, Eritrea’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Dr. Badr Abdelatty, Egypt’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

President Isaias Afwerki departed for Egypt in the mid-morning hours today for a five-day working visit at the invitation of President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. During the visit, President Isaias and his delegation will also participate in the inauguration of the new Egyptian Grand Museum on 1 November.

The Presidential delegation includes Foreign Minister Osman Saleh.

Upon arrival at Cairo International Airport, President Isaias Afwerki and his delegation were accorded a warm welcome.