Ministry of Information, Eritrea


President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of the Federal Republic of Somalia arrives in Asmara in the mid-day for a working visit.

Upon arrival at the Asmara International Airport, Presidents Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and his delegation was accorded warm welcome by President Isaias Afwerki accompanied with guard of honor.

The Presidential delegation includes Mr. Omar Idris, Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Somalia to Eritrea.

