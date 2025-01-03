Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni.

The Spokesman for the Presidency, Ambassador Mohamed El-Shennawy, said the two presidents stressed the deep historical relations between the Egyptian and Ugandan peoples, while emphasizing the importance of enhancing joint cooperation and exploring broader horizons for bilateral relations in various fields so as to achieve the interests of the two countries. This is in light of the pivotal role of the two countries in Africa, especially within the context of enhancing cooperation and coordination among the Nile Basin countries.

The call also addressed the situation in the East Africa and Horn of Africa. The President reviewed Egypt’s efforts in support of Sudan to overcome its crisis and push towards a ceasefire, while stressing the importance of protecting the Sudanese people from the scourge of war and facilitating access to humanitarian aid, which the Ugandan president appreciated.

The call also addressed the situation in Somalia. The two presidents expressed their keenness on seeing the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Somalia, while stressing the need for coordination regarding the pivotal role of the new African Union mission in Somalia in supporting the Somali government.

The call also touched on the topic of Uganda hosting the upcoming African Union Extraordinary Summit on Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programmes. The President stressed the need to draft African policies that support agricultural industries and enhance the empowerment of small farmers, women and youth by facilitating their access to financing and soft loans to access markets and facilitate trade. This is in addition to enhancing the use of digital technologies to keep pace with the growing development in this field.