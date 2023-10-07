Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron.
Spokesman for the Presidency Counselor Ahmed Fahmy said the call touched on consultation and coordination regarding efforts to stop the current escalation in the Gaza Strip between the Palestinians and Israelis.
The two presidents expressed deep concern over the successive and dangerous deterioration of the situation and stressed the need for all international and regional efforts to focus on stopping the escalation and violence, and exercising the utmost levels of restraint, with the aim of containing the situation and preventing the loss of more lives.
The President noted that Egypt has extensively contacted the Israeli and Palestinian sides as well as international and regional parties, in order to contain the current escalation, warning of the danger of further deterioration and more violence and deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, dragging the region into a vicious circle of tension and threatening regional stability and security.