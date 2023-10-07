The President noted that Egypt has extensively contacted the Israeli and Palestinian sides as well as international and regional parties, in order to contain the current escalation, warning of the danger of further deterioration and more violence and deteriorating humanitarian conditions in the Gaza Strip, dragging the region into a vicious circle of tension and threatening regional stability and security.

The two presidents expressed deep concern over the successive and dangerous deterioration of the situation and stressed the need for all international and regional efforts to focus on stopping the escalation and violence, and exercising the utmost levels of restraint, with the aim of containing the situation and preventing the loss of more lives.

Spokesman for the Presidency Counselor Ahmed Fahmy said the call touched on consultation and coordination regarding efforts to stop the current escalation in the Gaza Strip between the Palestinians and Israelis.

© Press Release 2023

Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.

The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.

To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.