The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt


Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi receives King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein, at El-Alamein International Airport.

His Majesty King Abdullah II’s visit to Egypt includes participating in a trilateral summit between Egypt, Jordan and Palestine, that will be held today in New Alamein City to discuss developments in the Palestinian cause.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.