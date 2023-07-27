Today, President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi participated in the opening session of the Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum, which is held on the sidelines of the Second Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia.
During the opening session, Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as the President of the Union of the Comoros, who is currently the Chairperson of the African Union, delivered speeches.
The Russia-Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum features 38 panel discussions focusing on four spheres: The New Global Economy, Integrated Security and Sovereign Development, Cooperation in Science and Information Technology and the Humanitarian and Social Sphere: Working Together for a New Quality of Life.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency, The Arab Republic of Egypt.